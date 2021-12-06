A company fires 900 employees in one-sided video call

Better.com is a digital mortgage lender company with a large presence in the United States and India. A day after going public, the CEO laid off 900 workers , representing a significant percentage of his staff.

Despite the fact that a mass dismissal always draws attention and is a severe situation, what was criticized the most about this situation was the manner. Vishal Garg, the CEO summoned employees to a video call during which they were informed that they had just lost their jobs. He also told them that all the details about his severance pay would come to them by email from Human Resources.

"I come to you without great news. The market has changed, as you know, and we have to move with it to survive and hopefully we can continue to prosper and fulfill our mission [...] If you are on this call, it is part of the unfortunate group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated with immediate effect, "Garag said during the conference.

Several of the employees recorded the meeting and the videos went viral, creating much criticism. "If you are the CEO of a company and you have done such a bad job that you need to lay off 15% of your staff, you have failed and you should be one of those who lost their jobs," reads one of the many tweets about it.

It is believed that the reason they made such a radical decision is that they had an agreement with their sponsors with a precondition that led to their dismissal.