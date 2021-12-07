Ecuadorian superfood startup Livekuna signs alliance with Bimbo

Ecuadorian superfood startup LiveKuna announced an alliance with Mexico's Grupo Bimbo , the world's largest confectionery company and owner of more than 100 brands, to expand its distribution in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Cortesía LiveKuna

LiveKuna co-founders Carlos Gutiérrez and Santiago Stacey created a network of Ecuadorian farmers who grow superfoods. They currently work directly with about 500 producers to source chia and quinoa. LiveKuna's superfood portfolio includes gluten-free flours, pastas, cereals, seeds and grains.

"LiveKuna exceeds the expectations of today's consumers, offering clean-label snacks and traceable ingredients without sacrificing taste. We know that LiveKuna (a brand geared towards the pursuit of superfoods from family farms), will push the boundaries of what it's possible in snacks, " said Constantino Matouk , Grupo Bimbo's director of Bimbo Ventures, in a statement.

LiveKuna launched its KunaPops line of superfood snacks in the United States at all 364 Sprouts Farmers Market locations . According to data from the firm, revenues from quinoa and chia snacks doubled from 2020 to 2021.

"Both LiveKuna and Grupo Bimbo have exciting advancements on the horizon. As we seek to launch new innovations, we are confident that our synergy will help create even healthier options for consumers," said co-founder and CEO Santiago Stacey.

The two companies began working together in July 2020, when the Mexican group selected her from a competitive pool of applicants to develop a superfood bread. The bread, created with LiveKuna's chia and quinoa (grown sustainably), hit the market in record time and continues to thrive in Ecuadorian supermarkets across the country. In addition, a representative from Grupo Bimbo will join LiveKuna's board of directors.