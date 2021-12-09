Mexico's Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office makes a review call for vehicles of three brands
After Mazda, Mitsubishi and Tesla reported failures in some of the manufacturing components, Profeco decided to ask the owners of their cars to take them in for an inspection.
The Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco) calls on owners of some cars to take them for free review since they could have dangerous faults. It was the production companies Mazda, Mitsubishi and Tesla who first alerted the owners of some models to faults in their systems, and Profeco decided to support the call.
Mazda
The vehicles of this brand that must be reviewed are the following:
- Mazda CX-5, years 2018 and 2019
- CX-3, 2019
- CX-9, 2018 and 2019
- Mazda6, 2018 and 201
- Mazda3, 2018
- MX-5, 2018 and 2019
- Mazda2, 2019 and 2020
These vehicles could have problems with the pump impeller. Profeco explains that this could end up affecting the engine due to lack of fuel supply.
Mitsubishi
If you have any of these models of the brand, you should take them to review:
- Montero, from the year 2008
- 91 of 2009
- 386, from 2010
- 258, from 2011
- 444, from 2012
- 229, from 2013
- 228, of 2014
- 210, of 2015
- 285, of 2016
This brand warned about problems with the air bag. By reviewing the cars you will determine if it is necessary to exchange the Takata brand bag that you already have for a newer model of the same brand.
Tesla
Elon Musk's brand is only asked to review the following two models
- Model 3
- Model Y
Tesla warned that these vehicles could have front suspension failures which could cause a loss of control while driving. If you have any questions about your vehicle or where you should take it, you can dial the Consumer number: (55) 5568 8722, and 800 468 8722