Mexico's Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office makes a review call for vehicles of three brands

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco) calls on owners of some cars to take them for free review since they could have dangerous faults. It was the production companies Mazda, Mitsubishi and Tesla who first alerted the owners of some models to faults in their systems, and Profeco decided to support the call.

Unsplash

Mazda

The vehicles of this brand that must be reviewed are the following:

Mazda CX-5, years 2018 and 2019

CX-3, 2019

CX-9, 2018 and 2019

Mazda6, 2018 and 201

Mazda3, 2018

MX-5, 2018 and 2019

Mazda2, 2019 and 2020

These vehicles could have problems with the pump impeller. Profeco explains that this could end up affecting the engine due to lack of fuel supply.

Mitsubishi

If you have any of these models of the brand, you should take them to review:

Montero, from the year 2008

91 of 2009

386, from 2010

258, from 2011

444, from 2012

229, from 2013

228, of 2014

210, of 2015

285, of 2016

This brand warned about problems with the air bag. By reviewing the cars you will determine if it is necessary to exchange the Takata brand bag that you already have for a newer model of the same brand.

Tesla

Elon Musk's brand is only asked to review the following two models

Model 3

Model Y

Tesla warned that these vehicles could have front suspension failures which could cause a loss of control while driving. If you have any questions about your vehicle or where you should take it, you can dial the Consumer number: (55) 5568 8722, and 800 468 8722