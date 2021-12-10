Elon Musk is 'thinking' about being a full-time influencer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was "thinking " about leaving his various corporate roles and becoming a full-time influencer.

Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The richest man in the world tweeted this message, but did not elaborate. The businessman is a prolific Twitter user, but it's not always clear when his tweets have real intentions.

thinking of quitting my jobs & becoming an influencer full-time wdyt - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2021

Musk is the co-founder and CEO of automaker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX . He is also in charge of brain chip startup Neuralink and miscellaneous infrastructure and products firm The Boring Company .

A few weeks ago, Musk took a poll on Twitter about whether he should sell 10% of his shares in Tesla. His followers agreed and since then the businessman has sold about 120 million in titles of the firm.