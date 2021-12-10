Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Elon Musk is 'thinking' about being a full-time influencer

The businessman is a prolific Twitter user, but it's not always clear when his tweets have real intentions.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was "thinking " about leaving his various corporate roles and becoming a full-time influencer.

Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The richest man in the world tweeted this message, but did not elaborate. The businessman is a prolific Twitter user, but it's not always clear when his tweets have real intentions.

Musk is the co-founder and CEO of automaker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX . He is also in charge of brain chip startup Neuralink and miscellaneous infrastructure and products firm The Boring Company .

A few weeks ago, Musk took a poll on Twitter about whether he should sell 10% of his shares in Tesla. His followers agreed and since then the businessman has sold about 120 million in titles of the firm.

More About Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Elon Musk-graded exam sells for $ 7,753

Entrepreneur en Español
Elon Musk

Elon Musk just got rid of all his physical assets by selling his California mansion

Entrepreneur en Español
Elon Musk

Elon Musk announces that he will begin implanting chips in human brains in 2022

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on United States

Future of Entrepreneurship

How Charles Payne Overcame Poverty and Became an American Success Story

Jeremy Knauff

Jeremy Knauff

Legislation

Retailers Urging Congress to Take Action Against Shoplifters Selling Stolen Goods Online

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Automation

Tyson Automating Meat-Processing Plants, Reducing Labor Costs, Improving Efficiency

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Read More