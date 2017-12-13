Start a Christmas tree rental business

By Marissa Sáncez

Depositphotos.com

Why?

Christmas is one of the most important holidays in the world and it is the right time to get together and share with the family. But, without a doubt, those who most enjoy this holiday are children.

For their part, the adults in the family are already thinking about the decoration, the Christmas dinner and, of course, the traditional Christmas Tree.

In Mexico, more than 2 million trees of this type are consumed per year and many of them are cut down from the forests. So why not think that your next business is the rental of Christmas trees?

How?

The idea is that you rent Christmas trees and take them home. When the holiday season is over you pick them up and replant them. With this, you avoid deforestation and allow the tree to continue with its natural development.

You only need to have land to plant these types of trees. You should also install a cellar, have pots to move the bushes, a means of transport and experts in tree care.

Then, you should give your clients advice on how to take care of this tree, so that it does not die during the period in which you will remove it from its natural habitat. The goal is for the tree to return safely, so that it continues to grow.

With this idea, you will surely earn money and protect the environment by stopping the felling of trees. In this way, you will be able to instill in your children that they must take care of nature and you will promote reforestation.

Example of success in Mexico