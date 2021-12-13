Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
WhatsApp plans to incorporate cryptocurrency transfers

Transfers will be immediate, without limits and the application will not charge commissions.

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular, and many platforms are beginning to adopt them as a payment option. Now Meta company, previously Facebook, is testing instant transfers through WhatsApp chats.

So far it is only being tested with a pilot group of users. It is made up of people who use the Android and iOS operating systems. In order to make payments, users will need a Meta digital wallet and will use the payment platform called Novi. The currency is Pax Dollars , a stablecoin that has a value pegged to the US dollar.

They found that many people used the courier service to request money or arrange a transfer. But since WhatsApp couldn't be used to do more than that, they used external apps to do it. They noticed that it was a gap in their earnings that they could fill.

In order to make these transfers, you will have to link your WhatsApp account with Novi. After that it will be as easy as sending a message. In the attachments section within the information about the conversation, the option to send money will appear. The transfer will be immediate, without limits and will not charge commission.

