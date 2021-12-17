2021 was the year with the highest foreign investment in the history of Mexico: It already has 8 new unicorns

2021 was the best year for foreign investment and capital raising in the history of Mexico, according to a report compiled by Endeavor Mexico and Kaszek Ventures .

According to this study, this year in Mexico there were capital rises amounting to 3.4 billion dollars from the main foreign funds. In other words, the Aztec nation has received more than 5 billion dollars of venture capital in the last 10 years, but 20% of that private financing was raised only in the last 12 months.

In other words, 1 out of every 7 dollars that arrived in Mexico in 2021, 13.5% of direct foreign investment, went to the world of technology and entrepreneurship , generated 25 thousand direct jobs during the pandemic and sales for more than 2 billion dollars.

What are the Mexican unicorns?

At the end of the year, Mexico has eight unicorn companies, which makes the country the second territory with the most startups in Latin America and the one that saw the most emerging companies with more than a billion dollars in valuation this year.

These unicorn startups are:

1. Kavak

The most valuable private technology company in all of Latin America, dedicated to the sale of used cars. Founded in Mexico and with operations in Brazil, Argentina and soon in Turkey. It has investment of funds such as Founders Fund (of Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal), General Atlantic, Softbank, Kaszek (founders of Mercado Libre) and Ribbit. It has raised more than one billion dollars, 30% of the total risk capital raised by all the Mexican unicorns.

2. Bitso

With a valuation of $ 2.2 billion, Bitso became the third most valuable fintech in Latin America. The Mexican platform for buying and selling cryptocurrencies received funds from Tiger Global and Coatue, accompanied by Paradigm, BOND & Valor Capital Group. Bitso is 7 years old and offers products in Mexico, Argentina and now Brazil.

3. Clara

Business spending management startup Clara announced last week the closing of a $ 70 million Series B funding round, reaching a $ 1 billion valuation and unicorn status. The fintech also announced that with this this new capital raise, - led by Coatue, an investment firm behind ByteDance (TikTok), deel and more recently, Bitso - formally begins operations in Brazil .

4. Clip

The payments company for small and medium-sized companies, received a capital investment of 250 million dollars from the Latin American fund of SoftBank Group and Viking Global Investors . With this injection of funds, the fintech surpassed the valuation of 2 billion dollars during its transition to unicorn. Clip was founded in 2012 and became popular in Mexico among corner stores, street vendors and small businesses thanks to its credit card reader that adapts to smartphones.

5. Konfío

The platform small business loan provider Konfío reached unicorn level with a valuation of $ 1.3 billion after closing a $ 100 million Series E capital raise round in a round led by Tarsadia Capital and QED Investors , and was joined by existing Konfío shareholders: Softbank, VEF, Kaszek Ventures, IFC and Lightrock. The fintech, which started operations in 2014, has granted loans to 35,000 companies and has diversified to provide payment and accounting solutions for SMEs.

6. Incode

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) -based identity authentication and verification platform raised $ 220 million in its Series B funding round and reached a valuation of $ 1.25 billion. This investment round was led by investors from General Atlantic, SoftBank Latin America Fund, JP Morgan Technology Ventures, Capital One Ventures and Coinbase Ventures, it also had the participation of SVCI funds (Silicon Valley CISO Investments), investors from DN Capital, 3L Capital, Framework Ventures, Dila Capital, among others.

7. Jokr

The dark store managed to raise 260 million dollars just in its series B to reach a value of 1,200 million dollars. Jokr was launched in March 2021 as a platform that promises to bring your errand home in 15 minutes through a network of local providers. The unicorn was backed by investors such as Activant Capital, Balderton, Greycroft, GGV Capital, G-Squared, HV Capital, Kaszek, Mirae Asset, Monashees, Moving Capital, and Tiger Global.

8. Merama

The company based in Mexico and Brazil, became a unicorn in less than 12 months of being created. Founded in December 2020 with dual headquarters in Mexico City and São Paulo, Merama acquires or creates and generates growth in the largest predominantly online brands in Latin America - in addition to the technology and infrastructure to automate and generate scalability in their critical processes. It has partnered with more than 20 brands and has operations in Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.

Spanish-speaking venture capital

The last few months have been dizzying for the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Mexico. Not only did she give birth to the fastest $ 1 billion worth of startup in the region (Clara is only 8 months old), but Jokr, Merama and Clara broke up to unicorn status in the same week . .

“It is enormously hopeful to observe the panorama of entrepreneurs in Mexico. This group of young people has been able to attract the attention of top-level international funds, attracting foreign investment to develop business models and disruptive solutions for the entire region, placing Mexico on the global entrepreneurship map ”, said Vincent Speranza , Managing Director of Endeavor Mexico in the study.

This reality of the country's development as an entrepreneurial power worldwide is also the result of the favorable conditions that institutions and authorities in Mexico have promoted in recent years, including the fight against corruption, support and encouragement of young entrepreneurs , transparency in the processes and access to the different government entities that have mitigated the risks to undertake, thus promoting the development and proliferation of ideas and businesses, encouraging the world to invest in Mexico.

According to the study by Endeavor Mexico and Kaszek Ventures, in October 2021 alone, operations for more than 15,255 million dollars were registered in Latin America, according to the Transactional Track Record.

"The extraordinary development of companies in Mexico and in the region in the last 10 years has put the country and Latin America in the sights of the largest investment funds in the world, attracting capital like never before seen in our industry" said Nicolas Berman, partner at Kaszek Ventures. "The world is looking at us, fascinated by the quality of the companies that are being created in the region. It is key that we continue pushing to continue shining as we have been doing, reinforcing the quality and capacity of Mexicans and Latin Americans facing the world" .

Everything seems to indicate that very good years are coming for Latino entrepreneurship.