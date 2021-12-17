Melania Trump joins the metaverses by announcing her own collection of NFTs

Former First Lady of the United States Melania Trump announced this week the launch of her own collection of NFTs. Non-fungible metaverses tokens have been flooding the cryptocurrency markets for a few months now. The companies have sold plots, luxury yachts, avatars, and accessories.

Her metaverse debut was titled " Melania's Version ". Melania Trump's collection will be a series of digital art objects, the first being a watercolor created in conjunction with French artist Marc-Antoine Coulon. The NFT will have a value of $ 1 SOL equivalent to $ 178 and will be available between December 16 and 31.

"I am proud to announce the new NFT initiative, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my continued commitment to children through my 'Be Best' initiative. With the help of this new technology platform, we will provide children skills in computer science, including programming and development of 'software', so that they prosper once they get older ", reads the statement he shared on his personal Twitter account.

He plans to release more collectibles on January 11 and auction them off. A portion of the proceeds will be used to help orphaned children, according to what Melania says.