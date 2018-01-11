This is the secret to fulfilling your New Year's resolutions

Have you already made your list of New Years resolutions?

Depositphotos.com

A few days ago I came across a photo that said: "My purpose for 2021 is to meet the goals that I set for myself in 2019, which I should have completed in 2018, because I made a promise in 2017 that I planned since 2012." Does it sound familiar to you?

Something happens with the turn of the year ... In our mind we do something like a “clean slate” and we envision an opportunity to leave bad habits behind and start with good ones.

So, with the renewed motivation characteristic of every January 1st, we decided to exercise, lose weight, save money, quit smoking. Maybe you started very well on the first day of the year, but today your determination is already taking a nosedive.

Why do we abandon New Years resolutions faster than a rooster crows? Because we do not choose or design them correctly.

We often make a long list of purposes that we take out of the “macho” or “one size fits all” drawer. And with this, from the outset, we started badly.

I share with you what the science says regarding what you should consider when choosing and designing personal goals to increase your probability of success.

You still have time to rethink your goals for this year.

The first question you have to ask yourself is: How do I want to feel? What sensations or emotions do I want to experience? For example: I want to feel more energetic, more focused, more connected with the people I love. It is important to define your objective in positive. Your goals have to be authentic, aligned with your values and interests. The goals we set to meet someone else's expectations are almost always doomed.

The next thing is to dive deep inside to explore what you like, what works for you, or has worked in the past. To feel more focused, maybe you know that keeping your outdoor space tidy or keeping your cell phone stored while you work helps you; To feel more energetic, you may know that getting enough sleep is the key. The point here is to resort to actions or behaviors that have been proven effective before. No need to discover black threads.

Knowing you is key. Let's say one of your New Year's resolutions is: to exercise and you are determined to get up first thing every morning to go for a run by yourself in the fresh air.

But ... What if you prefer to exercise together because your level of commitment increases when you meet someone? Why do you decide to run in the morning if your energy level is higher in the afternoon and your schedule fits better? And why do you decide to run if what you really like is using the elliptical at the gym while watching a series? To the extent that your purposes are aligned with your preferences, it will be easier for you to fulfill them.

Motivation plays a fundamental role. Think and ask yourself at least three times why you want to achieve that goal that you are proposing. For example: "I want to stop eating junk food"…. Why ?, "because I want to have a healthier diet" ... Why ?, "because I want to have good health" ... Why ?, "because I want to live many years to accompany my children and meet my grandchildren" or "Because I want to grow old in good condition and have quality of life." It is much easier to stay on track when we are clear about the bigger goal.

The purposes must be specific and measurable. We generally write very vague things on our list like: lose weight, exercise, write more, drink less. To raise our chances of success we have to clearly define what the completed goal looks like. So instead of "write more" we would have to say "publish an article once a week"; Instead of "exercising" we should commit to "going for a 20 minute walk coming back from the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays." In this way we can know how well or badly we are achieving the objective.

How about you also set a fun purpose? Something like reading three books by some local writer in a year, visiting a different restaurant once a month, taking drum lessons once a week, talking to strangers. Let's put a little creativity in it.

Finally, much of the magic behind achieving our goals is turning them into habits. Repetition allows us to automate certain actions and, by doing so, we release the energy that our willpower has to draw on.



Best wishes to you in 2022!