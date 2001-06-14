Capital Sources For Your Business

If you're looking for financial resources, check out the following online resources.

June 14, 2001 2 min read

Need to find ready cash to grow your business? Looking for venture capital? Want to connect with a savvy financial consultant for advice? The Internet has thousands of answers just a mouse click away. Here are just a few to get you started:

General Electric lends millions yearly to entrepreneurs. Find out how to get your share. Commercial Finance Online Billed as the world's largest database of monetary sources and links to capital resources. It's a free site for businesses, with a vast database of commercial banks, investment banks, financial consultants and venture capitalists. List your business, your plan and your needs. Discussion groups by e-mail and educational information are available.

Excerpted from Extreme Entrepreneur: Intelligent Information from the Edge