Greco Pizza Acquires Captain Submarine Franchise System

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Truro, Nova Scotia-Grinner's Food Systems Ltd., franchisor of Greco Pizza, has acquired Captain Submarine. The company plans to co-brand Greco Pizza and Captain Submarine, as well as open sandwich shops in mall food courts and express locations in Atlantic Canada.

"Captain Submarine has long traditional roots in Atlantic Canada and, in fact, was one of the pioneers in franchising when the first unit opened in 1972," says Michael Whittaker, Grinner's president. "We have a large franchising infrastructure at Greco Pizza, and we intend to inject many of our unique operational and marketing strengths, plus our understanding of the Atlantic Canadian restaurant market, into the Captain Submarine concept." -Grinner's Food Systems Ltd.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market