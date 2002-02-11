Greco Pizza Acquires Captain Submarine Franchise System

<b></b>

Truro, Nova Scotia-Grinner's Food Systems Ltd., franchisor of Greco Pizza, has acquired Captain Submarine. The company plans to co-brand Greco Pizza and Captain Submarine, as well as open sandwich shops in mall food courts and express locations in Atlantic Canada.

"Captain Submarine has long traditional roots in Atlantic Canada and, in fact, was one of the pioneers in franchising when the first unit opened in 1972," says Michael Whittaker, Grinner's president. "We have a large franchising infrastructure at Greco Pizza, and we intend to inject many of our unique operational and marketing strengths, plus our understanding of the Atlantic Canadian restaurant market, into the Captain Submarine concept." -Grinner's Food Systems Ltd.