Guest Writer

Chairman and Founder of IDT911

Adam K. Levin is a consumer advocate with more than 30 years of experience and is a nationally recognized expert on security, privacy, identity theft, fraud, and personal finance. A former Director of the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, Mr. Levin is Chairman and founder of IDT911 (IDentity Theft 911) and co-founder of Credit.com. Adam Levin is the author of Amazon Best Selling Book Swiped: How to Protect Yourself in a World Full of Scammers, Phishers, and Identity Thieves.