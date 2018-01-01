Adam Levin

Adam K. Levin is a consumer advocate with more than 30 years of experience and is a nationally recognized expert on security, privacy, identity theft, fraud, and personal finance. A former Director of the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, Mr. Levin is Chairman and founder of IDT911 (IDentity Theft 911) and co-founder of Credit.com.  Adam Levin is the author of Amazon Best Selling Book Swiped: How to Protect Yourself in a World Full of Scammers, Phishers, and Identity Thieves.

Hacking Doomsday: Your Cyberattack Survival Checklist
Cybersecurity

Increase your cybersecurity by following these five steps to mitigate the impact of a potential attack.
4 Strategies Small Businesses Can Use To Avoid a Data Breach
Cybersecurity

Hackers are getting more sophisticated. Make it a priority to protect your customers and employees by knowing your risks and taking the appropriate steps to safeguard your business.
