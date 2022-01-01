Signing out of account, Standby...
Adam Morgan McCarthy
Tim Cook Has Hinted at Apple's Metaverse Plans and Said It's Investing In the Potential It Sees There
The tech giant already has 14,000 augmented reality apps on its marketplace, Cook said on an earnings call.
