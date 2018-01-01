Adrian Wilson is a 14-year veteran All-Pro safety for the Arizona Cardinals, husband, father, community advocate, and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of High Point Shoes, a Scottsdale-based sneaker specialty store offering the latest releases, plus men's apparel, jackets & accessories. High Point recently expanded to a 2ndinstallation in El Paso, TX. He is also one of the founding investors in the award-winning sneaker company, GREATS brand.
NFL Players Inc.
An Entrepreneur's Journey From Pro Football to Retail Contender
The focus and discipline required to succeed in professional sports helped this player envision a second career.