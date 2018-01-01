Founder and CEO of High Point Shoes

Adrian Wilson is a 14-year veteran All-Pro safety for the Arizona Cardinals, husband, father, community advocate, and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of High Point Shoes, a Scottsdale-based sneaker specialty store offering the latest releases, plus men's apparel, jackets & accessories. High Point recently expanded to a 2ndinstallation in El Paso, TX. He is also one of the founding investors in the award-winning sneaker company, GREATS brand.