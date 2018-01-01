Alex Bashinsky

Guest Writer
Co-founder of Picreel

Alex Bashinsky is the co-founder of Picreel, an online marketing software program that converts bounce traffic into revenue. He's passionate about helping businesses improve their conversion rates and, in his down time, enjoys reading and playing the guitar. 

More From Alex Bashinsky

7 Website Hacks to Help You End Lackluster User Engagement
User Engagement

To increase your conversion rates, it's no longer enough to simply drive traffic to your website in the hope of some success.
4 min read
6 Easy Ways to Incorporate Emotional Appeals Into Your Website's Call to Actions
Call to Action

While you can brand your calls to action and place them in a central location, you must figure out how to make it irresistible.
5 min read
5 Steps to Building a Pop-Up Email Strategy That Won't Annoy Readers
Email Marketing

To build a large email list, you must create a strong call to action on your website.
4 min read
12 Hacks to Keep Visitors on Your Pages Longer
Website Design

By improving the design and user experience of your website, you can dramatically decrease your bounce rate.
5 min read
