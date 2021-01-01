Signing out of account, Standby...
Alex Sirois
The Only Positive on ContextLogic Is Things Can’t Get Much Worse (Right?)
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips WISH stock doesn't seem to be able to go much lower at this point, but that's no saving grace nor...
What the Bulls Fail To Grasp About Sofi Stock
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips SOFI stock has too many variables pointing to it staying low for it to be a buy-the-dip play. Best to...
The Millionth Call to Abandon AMC Stock Few Will Heed
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips AMC stock remains in danger of dropping quickly, it's just a matter of time. The precedents are clear for those...
Cardano Continues to Bolster Its Case as an Ethereum Undertaker
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Cardano is the slow play that keeps getting it right. The recent MonoX Finance hack only reiterates earlier notions of...
It’s Early Days, but Enjin May Be a Metaverse Crypto That’s Worth the Money
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Enjin is hot because of NFTs, the metaverse, and crypto gaming but it's a bit early to say that's enough...
Floki Inu Is a Joke, But You Can Still Score a Profit
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Floki Inu continues to be lightly regarded as a legitimate crypto project. So, dismiss that and play the cryptocurrency for...
Buy IonQ Stock for Its Quantum Computing Potential as Prices Drop
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips IonQ lost $14.8 million last quarter, but with $587 million in cash, it has time to fox that. IONQ stock...
Hold Off on Crypto.com Coin Despite Its Brilliant Marketing Efforts
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Crypto.com coin is very interesting at present because it will replace the branding on the Staples Center, but play this...
7 Stocks Well-Positioned to Thrive in a Wild 2022 and Perform Steadily
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Investors looking for stocks to buy likely seek calm in the current economic storm. These seven stocks are exactly that....
7 Biggest Scam Coins to Avoid as We Head Into Year-End
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips These scam coins shouldn't be that hard to spot, but they can be deceptive and cost you money. Here's a...
Dogecoin Is Gaining More Utility, Even If It Is a PR Stunt
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Dogecoin can now be used in more places, but that doesn't make it worthwhile. The road to real world utility...
Ethereum’s Fees May Have Some Turning to Its Competitors
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Ethereum continues to be plagued by high transaction fees, prompting a major investor to threaten to jump ship. The post...
Cardano Doesn’t Like Crypto Regulation, Neither Should Crypto Investors
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is setting his firm out as a crypto thought leader in a rapidly changing regulatory landscape....
1 Billion Users Is a Fanciful Goal, But Solana’s a Long-Term Winner
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Speed and costs have made Solana a fast-growing champion worth your time despite bold claims. Here's what you need to...
Watch Dogecoin Headlines for an Increase in Mainstream Acceptance
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Dogecoin is still moving on hearsay, making it hard to time news blurbs. Play it accordingly until something gives way....
