Alyson Shontell

Match Group, the Company That Owns Tinder, Just Filed for an IPO
Match Group's portfolio of dating companies include Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, OKCupid and HowAboutWe.
1 min read
Ecommerce Shop Fancy Just Laid Off a Third of Its Staff
The site, which was rumored to be in acquisition talks with eBay in September, is said to have scaled its team down to 10 or 15 from 45 a year ago.
4 min read
Here's What the First Hires at Apple, Google and Other Top Tech Companies Are Doing Now
Some made millions, others saw fortunes slip through their fingers, and some have joined or founded other startups.
7 min read
Mark Zuckerberg's Grand Vision for the Next 10 Years of Facebook
How the company can use its success to invest in long-term goals that will make it an even stronger company over the next decade.
9 min read
The Most Expensive Domain Names in Internet History
A look at URLs that have sold for $1 million or more.
8 min read
Inside the Mind of Big-Time Investor Fred Wilson
In this question-and-answer interview, Wilson discusses retirement, Tumblr's exit and getting over a difficult year.
15+ min read
$30 Million Disaster: What Went Wrong at Clinkle
The startup boasts big-name investors and a 22-year-old CEO at the helm, but its much-hyped mobile wallet app still has yet to launch publicly.
15+ min read
Going to SXSW? Here's Your Survival Guide.
Fourteen things you need to know now if you're headed to the big event in Austin, Texas.
Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees
A look at Facebook's early team, which you might have never seen before.
This App Made $200,000 Right After It Premiered On 'Shark Tank'
A video app was a major hit among the 'sharks' and customers, too.
1 min read
Why So Many Tech Founders Who Are Jerks Become Insanely Rich and Successful
If 'startup DNA' is the idea that the world's best entrepreneurs have some inherent talent they were born with that made them successful, then many also share another characteristic: arrogance.
7 min read
One Silicon Valley Investor Has a Wacky Proposal to Carve Up California Into 6 Separate States
The idea: Provide California residents, businesses and politics to 'start fresh.'
2 min read
Why Box's Co-founder Turned Down a $550 Million Offer That Would Have Made Him 'Phenomenally Wealthy' At 26
Take all that cash? Nope. Entrepreneur Aaron Levie had bigger plans.
2 min read
Alleged Third, Ousted Snapchat Founder Suing Investors
As the fast-growing photo sharing app gains momentum, a self-proclaimed third founder argues he rightfully owns one-third of the company.
5 min read
Billionaire Reid Hoffman Reveals LinkedIn's 2004 Pitch Deck Along With Invaluable Startup Advice
The LinkedIn co-founder and VC shares valuable insight on what entrepreneurs need to know when pitching their startups to investors.
