Amit Avner is the founder and CEO of Taykey, a provider of trend-based, real-time advertising solutions. At the age of 14, Avner built a search engine called WittySearch, and in 2003, a social note-taking platform called bWitty Notes. He also served as chief software architect in an elite intelligence unit of the Israel Defense Forces.
Television
The New Prime Time for Ads -- and How to Use It to Your Advantage
The power of prime time advertising is still going strong, but the rise of online media brings a new twist.
Marketing
Analysis Finds Content About Tech Trends Draws Attention to Ads About Anything
Consumer interest in the latest technology is so great that ads associated with tech news do better, even when the products are unrelated.