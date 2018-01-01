Amit Kumar is the head of Yahoo Small Business where he builds cross-functional teams and manages the development of new products. The small-business platform has supported over $2.5 billion in transactions annually, and more than 150,000 orders per hour. Kumar joined Yahoo in August 2013 following the acquisition of Lexity, an ecommerce app platform (now called Yahoo Commerce Central).
Holidays
5 Ecommerce Mistakes to Avoid During the Holiday Season
The latter part of the year can bring in tons of business, so don't drop the ball by committing one of these errors.