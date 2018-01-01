Amy S. Choi

Amy S. Choi

Amy S. Choi is a freelance journalist based in Brooklyn, N.Y. Her work has appeared in BusinessWeek, Women’s Wear Daily and the Wall Street Journal, among other publications. She is currently working on a book about her travels through the developing world

More From Amy S. Choi

Is it Time to Give Up? How to Know for Sure.
Project Grow

Is it Time to Give Up? How to Know for Sure.

You've worked hard, but it might be time to take what you've learned and use those lessons to fuel a new project. Our experts explain how to take stock of the situation.
3 min read
Breaking Up With a Client: What to Say
Growth Strategies

Breaking Up With a Client: What to Say

If you need to end a business relationship, our experts have suggestions to make those difficult conversations go a little easier.
5 min read
3 Ways to Re-Engage Your Employees
Growth Strategies

3 Ways to Re-Engage Your Employees

Our experts tell you how to get your staff, your most important asset, to reconnect to your company and your goals.
4 min read
Difficult Conversations: What Not to Say
Project Grow

Difficult Conversations: What Not to Say

Avoid common pitfalls that can make hard conversations even harder.
4 min read
4 Innovators, 4 Ways to Get Inspired
Project Grow

4 Innovators, 4 Ways to Get Inspired

These scientists, artists and athletes share their tried and tested routes to finding a creative spark.
4 min read
You're Not a Tiny Startup Anymore, So Stop Hiring Like One
Driving Business - Driving Success

You're Not a Tiny Startup Anymore, So Stop Hiring Like One

In this case study, the Canadian social media company Hootsuite realized that its hiring process was holding the fast-growing company back.
3 min read
When a Family Business Should Outsource Human Resources
Growth Strategies

When a Family Business Should Outsource Human Resources

In this case study, Philadelphia's Buzz Marketing hired a pro to handle HR, saving the owner time and tension over family hires.
3 min read
To Boost Efficiency, Rethink Company Culture
Growth Strategies

To Boost Efficiency, Rethink Company Culture

In this case study, telecom startup Grasshopper explains how rethinking its values helped realign the company's goals, reduce turnover and find the cash to reinvest in itself.
3 min read
Fresh Idea: The Unlikely Inspiration Behind Food-Saver FreshPaper
Project Grow

Fresh Idea: The Unlikely Inspiration Behind Food-Saver FreshPaper

Kavita Shukla spoke at the Women in the World Summit today about finding inspiration in uncommon places.
3 min read
Fresh Off the Boat's Eddie Huang on Keeping It Real
Entrepreneurs

Fresh Off the Boat's Eddie Huang on Keeping It Real

The outspoken owner of BaoHaus restaurant in New York talks about Taiwanese buns, hustling and challenging stereotypes.
6 min read
Teaching Girls to Code
Entrepreneurs

Teaching Girls to Code

A failed congressional campaign inspired Reshma Saujani to launch Girls Who Code, a non-profit that seeks to address the gender gap in technology.
5 min read
PopTech's Andrew Zolli on Resilience and Solving World Problems
Growth Strategies

PopTech's Andrew Zolli on Resilience and Solving World Problems

The executive director of PopTech, which hosts an annual conference in Camden, Maine, talks about trends in social entrepreneurship and how to thrive amid disruption.
5 min read
The 'White African' and Nairobi's Tech Hub
Technology

The 'White African' and Nairobi's Tech Hub

Erik Hersman, son of American missionaries, talks about developing an ecosystem for entrepreneurs in Kenya's flourishing tech community.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.