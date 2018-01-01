Amy S. Choi is a freelance journalist based in Brooklyn, N.Y. Her work has appeared in BusinessWeek, Women’s Wear Daily and the Wall Street Journal, among other publications. She is currently working on a book about her travels through the developing world
Project Grow
Is it Time to Give Up? How to Know for Sure.
You've worked hard, but it might be time to take what you've learned and use those lessons to fuel a new project. Our experts explain how to take stock of the situation.
Growth Strategies
Breaking Up With a Client: What to Say
If you need to end a business relationship, our experts have suggestions to make those difficult conversations go a little easier.
Growth Strategies
3 Ways to Re-Engage Your Employees
Our experts tell you how to get your staff, your most important asset, to reconnect to your company and your goals.
Project Grow
Difficult Conversations: What Not to Say
Avoid common pitfalls that can make hard conversations even harder.
Project Grow
4 Innovators, 4 Ways to Get Inspired
These scientists, artists and athletes share their tried and tested routes to finding a creative spark.
Driving Business - Driving Success
You're Not a Tiny Startup Anymore, So Stop Hiring Like One
In this case study, the Canadian social media company Hootsuite realized that its hiring process was holding the fast-growing company back.
Growth Strategies
When a Family Business Should Outsource Human Resources
In this case study, Philadelphia's Buzz Marketing hired a pro to handle HR, saving the owner time and tension over family hires.
Growth Strategies
To Boost Efficiency, Rethink Company Culture
In this case study, telecom startup Grasshopper explains how rethinking its values helped realign the company's goals, reduce turnover and find the cash to reinvest in itself.
Project Grow
Fresh Idea: The Unlikely Inspiration Behind Food-Saver FreshPaper
Kavita Shukla spoke at the Women in the World Summit today about finding inspiration in uncommon places.
Entrepreneurs
Fresh Off the Boat's Eddie Huang on Keeping It Real
The outspoken owner of BaoHaus restaurant in New York talks about Taiwanese buns, hustling and challenging stereotypes.
Entrepreneurs
Teaching Girls to Code
A failed congressional campaign inspired Reshma Saujani to launch Girls Who Code, a non-profit that seeks to address the gender gap in technology.
Growth Strategies
PopTech's Andrew Zolli on Resilience and Solving World Problems
The executive director of PopTech, which hosts an annual conference in Camden, Maine, talks about trends in social entrepreneurship and how to thrive amid disruption.
Technology
The 'White African' and Nairobi's Tech Hub
Erik Hersman, son of American missionaries, talks about developing an ecosystem for entrepreneurs in Kenya's flourishing tech community.