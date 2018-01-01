Andrew Brandt

Technology
How to Plug Security Holes in Your Browser
To protect your browsing history, try the free private Browsing Feature in Apple's Safari or the Distrust add-on for Firefox. For complete anonymity, try the fee-based Anonymizer or the free Tor.
How to Stop Operating-System Attacks
Learn which antivirus pop-up ads may be fraudulent. Also, Mac users need security updates, too.
How to Safeguard Your Online Security
Use these tips to guard against security attacks related to your Facebook, MySpace, or Linked-In activity. Also, learn how some banks are making credit card shopping safer.