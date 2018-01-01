Andrew Brandt

More From Andrew Brandt

How to Plug Security Holes in Your Browser
Technology

How to Plug Security Holes in Your Browser

To protect your browsing history, try the free private Browsing Feature in Apple's Safari or the Distrust add-on for Firefox. For complete anonymity, try the fee-based Anonymizer or the free Tor.
4 min read
How to Stop Operating-System Attacks
Technology

How to Stop Operating-System Attacks

Learn which antivirus pop-up ads may be fraudulent. Also, Mac users need security updates, too.
5 min read
How to Safeguard Your Online Security
Technology

How to Safeguard Your Online Security

Use these tips to guard against security attacks related to your Facebook, MySpace, or Linked-In activity. Also, learn how some banks are making credit card shopping safer.
6 min read
