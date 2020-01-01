Andrew Dunn

Moderna Says Its Coronavirus Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective Against Covid-19, a Crucial Victory in the Fight Against the Pandemic
Moderna Says Its Coronavirus Vaccine Is 94.5% Effective Against Covid-19, a Crucial Victory in the Fight Against the Pandemic

The announcement closely follows similar news from a rival vaccine program by Pfizer and BioNTech, which touted late-stage success a week ago.
9 min read