Andrew Speight
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Andrew Speight serves as Chief Marketing Officer at RXNT, overseeing the organization’s creative initiatives—advertising communications, brand management, and marketing strategy alongside a small, dedicated team.
Latest
Branding
I Tried to Modernize a Brand — Here's What Worked (and What Didn't) at the 20-Year-Old Company
Rebranding meant shedding outdated perceptions and boldly embracing a modern identity. The key: balance innovation with trust and communicate the "why" clearly.