For over 25 years, Andy Cheetham has been one of the UK's most successful franchise specialists as a six-time franchisor and advisor to dozens of franchising entrepreneurs. Cheetham leads a team of franchise specialists who manage over 40 franchise brands.

Is the UK the World's Top Destination for Franchise Brands?

With an unregulated franchising economy, world-leading vaccination rates, Brexit and government-backed unsecured loans for franchise buyers, the UK is attracting franchisors from around the globe.
