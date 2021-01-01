About Andy Cheetham
For over 25 years, Andy Cheetham has been one of the UK's most successful franchise specialists as a six-time franchisor and advisor to dozens of franchising entrepreneurs. Cheetham leads a team of franchise specialists who manage over 40 franchise brands.
More From Andy Cheetham
Is the UK the World's Top Destination for Franchise Brands?
With an unregulated franchising economy, world-leading vaccination rates, Brexit and government-backed unsecured loans for franchise buyers, the UK is attracting franchisors from around the globe.