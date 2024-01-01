Areo Nazari
Bio
Areo Nazari, PharmD, is a healthcare leader and entrepreneur with over a decade of experience in the pharmacy industry. As CEO and co-founder of CaryHealth, Nazari's expertise drives CaryHealth's mission to enhance organizations' efficiency and effectiveness through its proprietary platform.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growing a Business
3 Steps to Take to Successfully Pivot Your Company and Skyrocket Revenue
Embracing agility, transparency, and client feedback allowed my pharmacy startup to pivot successfully and achieve sustainable growth.