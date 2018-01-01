Arlene Weintraub

Arlene Weintraub has over fifteen years of experience writing about health care, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology and the author of a book on the anti-aging industry, Selling the Fountain of Youth (Basic Books, 2010).She has been published in USA Today, US News & World Report, Technology Review, and other media outlets. She was previously a senior health writer for BusinessWeek.

Your 2015 Obamacare Planner

Complying is complicated. Feel less overwhelmed with these tips and insights.
5 min read
The IRS Has Put a Stop to this Obamacare Workaround

Those planning to send staffers to individual health exchanges with pre-tax funds might face some unpleasant surprises come tax-time.
4 min read
Device Startups Struggle With Obamacare Excise Tax

Industry leaders worry tax can dampen growth and innovation.
4 min read
Who Can Claim Exceptions Under Obamacare? Supreme Court to Weigh In.

The Supreme Court hears arguments tomorrow on whether for-profit businesses can enjoy some exemptions to the healthcare law that non-profits do.
5 min read
Obamacare: What Will it Cost if You Don't Comply?

A battle between Hobby Lobby and the U.S. Supreme Court underscores the mounting fines that some companies might face for health reform non-compliance.
5 min read
Obamacare and Your Taxes: What You Need to Know Now

After a spate of health reform delays, we outline what you're up against.
5 min read
Prepping for Obamacare? Why Not Every Business Should Shift to Part-Timers.

If you're thinking of shifting your workforce to part-timers, ask yourself these questions first.
4 min read
Lean Startup Lessons for Healthcare Businesses

What fledgling healthcare entrepreneurs learned from Steve Blank's Lean LaunchPad might surprise you.
4 min read
Still Stumped by Obamacare? Health Co-Ops May be an Option.

Run by members, not shareholders, health co-ops might offer a strong alternative to small businesses weighing their coverage alternatives.
4 min read
Still Sorting Through Your Company's Healthcare Options? We Can Help

December enrollment deadlines for many health plans – including Obamacare's new SHOP exchanges – are looming. Signup can be tricky and complex, but we help you navigate your choices.
4 min read
Will Obamacare Still Spur Entrepreneurship? Economists Weigh In

Health reform's roll-out has had its problems, but three economists feel it still has a chance to boost small business growth.
5 min read
Is Mass Customization the Future of Retail?

Letting your customer into the design process can boost engagement – and profits.
5 min read
HealthCare.gov: Your Reminder Not To Skimp on Quality Assurance

You might be tempted to cut time for QA, but it could doom your next project. We explore the site's sober takeaways for any digital entrepreneur.
4 min read
Readying for Obamacare's Small Business Exchanges

The insurance exchange for companies opens November 1. Don't let delays keep you from weighing all your company's healthcare options.
4 min read
Big Companies' Reactions to Health Reform

Obamacare sparks health-care changes at blue chip companies.
5 min read
