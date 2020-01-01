Avery Hartmas and Paige Leskin

More From Avery Hartmas and Paige Leskin

The Career Rise and Fall of Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes
Startups

The Career Rise and Fall of Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes

She will stand trial over 'massive fraud' in July 2020.
12 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.