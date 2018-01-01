Barbara Annis and Keith Merron

Gender Differences
Stop Fixing Women to Act Like Men
The authors of 'Gender Intelligence,' out this month, argue companies should recognize the value of thinking differently and blend the talents of men and women -- at all levels of leadership.
