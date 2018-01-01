Barbara Annis and Keith Merron

Barbara Annis and Keith Merron

Barbara Annis and Keith Merron are the authors of Gender Intelligence and both work for Barbara Annis & Associates, which consults on gender issues for Fortune 500 companies. She is chair emeritus of the Women’s Leadership Board at Harvard Kennedy School and author of Work With Me, among other titles. Merron, who has a doctorate of education from Harvard University, wrote Inner Freedom.

More From Barbara Annis and Keith Merron

Stop Fixing Women to Act Like Men
Gender Differences

Stop Fixing Women to Act Like Men

The authors of 'Gender Intelligence,' out this month, argue companies should recognize the value of thinking differently and blend the talents of men and women -- at all levels of leadership.
7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.