Guest Writer

Founder and CEO of Time etc

Barnaby Lashbrooke is the founder and CEO of Time etc, an award winning virtual assistant service offering time-poor entrepreneurs and professionals access to the most skilled assistants for their evolving needs. Prior to founding Time etc, Lashbrooke built his first business turning a $240 investment into more than 24,000 customers before selling it to Pipex PLC. During this time, Lashbrooke experienced the same lack of time as most entrepreneurs. Struggling with the fact that he had no office space and his business wasn’t large enough to hire anyone, Time etc was born in 2007 and has since grown into a platform that conducts more than 20,000 tasks per month.