Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President of Technology & Business Operations at Juniper Networks

Bask Iyer is the chief information officer and senior vice president of technology and business operations at Juniper Networks. He has more than 25 years of experience using technology as a catalyst for business growth across large global companies including Honeywell and GlaxoSmithKline Beecham.

Why Cloud Technology Is the Smart Move Right From Start Up
Cloud Computing

Why Cloud Technology Is the Smart Move Right From Start Up

Cloud computing is the quik and affordable way to put your startup on the same technological level as a Fortune 100 corporation.
5 min read
Startups Can Grow Faster When Their Roots Are in the Cloud
Cloud Storage

Startups Can Grow Faster When Their Roots Are in the Cloud

The security, flexibility and versatility of cloud services gives a new company many of the same resources as a Fortune 500 behemoth.
5 min read
