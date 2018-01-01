Benjamin Young

Guest Writer

Benjamin Young is the co-founder and CEO of Nexercise. He originally conceived the idea of Nexercise from his personal frustrations of trying to maintain his weight while working at a very demanding job, and simultaneously continuing his education. Benjamin is deeply passionate about technology and is constantly looking to solve real world problems with disruptive innovations.

 

Instead of Hoping Your Startup Will Be Acquired, Maybe You Should Be Acquiring
Even when a company is small, it can grow in a hurry by acquiring a compatible company that is even smaller.
