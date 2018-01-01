Biz Carson

CEO Travis Kalanick Is Officially Looking for Someone to Help Him Run Uber
Travis Kalanick

CEO Travis Kalanick Is Officially Looking for Someone to Help Him Run Uber

He's looking to hire a COO to be a peer and partner in Uber's future.
2 min read
The Driver Who Sued Uber Slams 'Offensive' Settlement
Class Action Lawsuits

The Driver Who Sued Uber Slams 'Offensive' Settlement

Douglas O'Connor objected to the settlement, saying that it pays drivers 'less than a tank of gas.'
3 min read
LinkedIn Awarded Patent for System to Predict How Likely You Are to Get a Job
Linkedin

LinkedIn Awarded Patent for System to Predict How Likely You Are to Get a Job

With the proposed system, the network could offer suggestions like taking a professional course or moving to Los Angeles to gain better odds.
2 min read
Uber Decals and Lyft Mustaches Are Hot Items on eBay
Ridesharing Apps

Uber Decals and Lyft Mustaches Are Hot Items on eBay

One of the original pink fur Lyft mustaches sold for $80.
2 min read
Airbnb Is Now the Third-Highest Valued Startup After Massive $1.5 Billion Funding Round
Airbnb

Airbnb Is Now the Third-Highest Valued Startup After Massive $1.5 Billion Funding Round

The new round reportedly raises the startup's valuation to $25.5 billion.
1 min read
This One Video Convinced Google to Buy YouTube in 2006
YouTube

This One Video Convinced Google to Buy YouTube in 2006

Back then, the search giant was looking at YouTube, then a tiny unprofitable Silicon Valley startup.
1 min read
Hampton Creek Tells FDA Mayo and Mayonnaise Are Different
Hampton Creek

Hampton Creek Tells FDA Mayo and Mayonnaise Are Different

The startup responded to the agency's demand it stops claiming it makes mayonnaise.
4 min read
Luxury Bus Company Leap Declares Bankruptcy, Auctions Buses for $5
Bankruptcy

Luxury Bus Company Leap Declares Bankruptcy, Auctions Buses for $5

The San Francisco-based company used to serve fresh-pressed juice to commuters.
5 min read
In Silicon Valley, a Fashion Show Just as Much About Tech as Style
Fashion Tech

In Silicon Valley, a Fashion Show Just as Much About Tech as Style

Think fashion meets drones and robots.
3 min read
