Biz Carson

Travis Kalanick
CEO Travis Kalanick Is Officially Looking for Someone to Help Him Run Uber
He's looking to hire a COO to be a peer and partner in Uber's future.
Class Action Lawsuits
The Driver Who Sued Uber Slams 'Offensive' Settlement
Douglas O'Connor objected to the settlement, saying that it pays drivers 'less than a tank of gas.'
LinkedIn Awarded Patent for System to Predict How Likely You Are to Get a Job
With the proposed system, the network could offer suggestions like taking a professional course or moving to Los Angeles to gain better odds.
Ridesharing Apps
Uber Decals and Lyft Mustaches Are Hot Items on eBay
One of the original pink fur Lyft mustaches sold for $80.
Airbnb
Airbnb Is Now the Third-Highest Valued Startup After Massive $1.5 Billion Funding Round
The new round reportedly raises the startup's valuation to $25.5 billion.
YouTube
This One Video Convinced Google to Buy YouTube in 2006
Back then, the search giant was looking at YouTube, then a tiny unprofitable Silicon Valley startup.
Hampton Creek
Hampton Creek Tells FDA Mayo and Mayonnaise Are Different
The startup responded to the agency's demand it stops claiming it makes mayonnaise.
Bankruptcy
Luxury Bus Company Leap Declares Bankruptcy, Auctions Buses for $5
The San Francisco-based company used to serve fresh-pressed juice to commuters.
Fashion Tech
In Silicon Valley, a Fashion Show Just as Much About Tech as Style
Think fashion meets drones and robots.