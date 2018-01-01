Bob Bahramipour

Guest Writer

CEO of Gigwalk

Bob brings 15 years of digital media and start-up experience to his role of CEO at Gigwalk, a software platform for consumer brands that delivers local visibility of in-store conditions and fosters better collaboration with retailers. Prior to Gigwalk, Bob served as TRUSTe's Vice President of advertising products launching the company's online ad offering which now covers over 30 billion impressions per month. Prior to TRUSTe, Bob served as the Vice President of business development at venture-backed YuMe, where he was responsible for building the largest video advertising network on the Internet.