Guest Writer

Entrepreneur, Founder of Good Wizard Productions, AdKarma and Division-D

Bobby Campbell started his journey as a digital advertising and content creator in 2003 when he launched his first company, Division-D. Shortly after, Campbell launched his second startup venture in digital advertising, AdKarma. After guiding both companies to multiple recognitions among the nation’s fastest-growing companies, Campbell is now developing his next venture in digital content and media, Good Wizard Productions. Good Wizard is a production company focused on tech-enabled feature and episodic content. He resides in Columbia, Mo.