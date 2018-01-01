Bobby Emamian

Bobby Emamian

Guest Writer
Co-founder and CEO of Prolific Interactive

Bobby Emamian is the co-founder and CEO of Prolific Interactive, a strategy-led mobile agency headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with offices in San Francisco, as well. A former college athlete, Bobby’s competitive nature and mix of technical, business, strategic, and managerial skills account for Prolific’s rapid growth in the mobile industry. Bobby and his team have worked with prominent companies, including ModCloth, Thrillist, Rent the Runway, Hewlett-Packard, and the NBA.

More From Bobby Emamian

The Future of Mobile Payments Awaits Your Fingerprint
Mobile Payments

The Future of Mobile Payments Awaits Your Fingerprint

What mobile payment technology means for ecommerce and retail startups and four ways to leverage it.
4 min read
5 Ways to Win Back an Abandoned Shopping Cart
Customer Relationship Management

5 Ways to Win Back an Abandoned Shopping Cart

We're talking the online kind, of course, and the lost revenues they pose for startups.
4 min read
Sometimes, Keeping the Project Moving Requires You to Gently Tell Clients 'No'
Project Management

Sometimes, Keeping the Project Moving Requires You to Gently Tell Clients 'No'

We all love great ideas but to get a product to market on time, and on budget, somebody needs to draw a line at good enough.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.