Bobby Emamian is the co-founder and CEO of Prolific Interactive, a strategy-led mobile agency headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with offices in San Francisco, as well. A former college athlete, Bobby’s competitive nature and mix of technical, business, strategic, and managerial skills account for Prolific’s rapid growth in the mobile industry. Bobby and his team have worked with prominent companies, including ModCloth, Thrillist, Rent the Runway, Hewlett-Packard, and the NBA.
Mobile Payments
The Future of Mobile Payments Awaits Your Fingerprint
What mobile payment technology means for ecommerce and retail startups and four ways to leverage it.
Customer Relationship Management
5 Ways to Win Back an Abandoned Shopping Cart
We're talking the online kind, of course, and the lost revenues they pose for startups.
Project Management
Sometimes, Keeping the Project Moving Requires You to Gently Tell Clients 'No'
We all love great ideas but to get a product to market on time, and on budget, somebody needs to draw a line at good enough.