Brad Olson is the CEO of Sollis Health. His 20+ years of experience includes tenures at Peloton (CBO), Bain & Company, and Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide (VP, Loyalty Program). He is a Trustee for the National MS Society and a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Business School.
Business Models
Why Every Business Should Borrow This Key Strategy from Subscription Services
Subscription models are redefining the patient experience by focusing on access, personalization and seamless customer experiences — offering powerful lessons for businesses across all sectors, including my own within healthcare at large.