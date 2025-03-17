Subscription models are redefining the patient experience by focusing on access, personalization and seamless customer experiences — offering powerful lessons for businesses across all sectors, including my own within healthcare at large.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

TV shows, meal prep, wine club, cleaning supplies — these days, what don't you have a subscription for? In an increasingly complex world, consumers value convenience, personalization and predictability in every sector of their lives.

It's no wonder they're looking for the same level of seamlessness in other aspects of their lives, from travel to financial services to healthcare, a system that, for too long, has confused and stressed patients with long waits, fragmented care and surprise costs.

Businesses that adopt subscription models, however, are reaping the benefits of enhanced customer loyalty, higher engagement and long-term revenue stability. This shift reflects a broader consumer demand for proactive rather than reactive experiences.

Rather than waiting for a need to arise and scrambling for a solution, models that anticipate consumers' needs and provide immediate access to solutions are the ones that actually resonate with them. This proactivity is particularly valuable in industries like mine, where urgency, convenience and trust play a critical role.

As the CEO of Sollis Health, a 24/7 medical membership founded in 2016, I've seen first-hand how subscription models like ours can transform an industry and all of its shortcomings at every level of the customer journey.

Related: How to Start a Subscription Business

Unlimited, on-demand access strengthens customer relationships and improves outcomes

One limitation of traditional business models is delayed access to products or services, leading to customer frustration and disengagement. In healthcare, for example, the average wait for an appointment with a physician for new patients is 26 days, according to a 2022 survey, pushing patients toward more immediate solutions like urgent care and emergency room visits. Unfortunately, the increased burden on emergency departments results in higher costs and poorer quality of care, not to mention the long, crowded waits we've learned to expect at the ER.

Subscription models address this issue by prioritizing accessibility. Businesses that offer unlimited or on-demand access keep customers engaged and create long-term brand loyalty with convenient, low-to-no-effort service. For instance, in my industry, companies like Sollis Health have begun providing members with 24/7 access to medical care, reducing wait times while actually improving health outcomes. In other industries like travel, fitness and financial advising, subscription-based concierge services ensure that customers receive timely, personalized support without unnecessary delays.

Related: Why Subscription Models Will Be the New Normal for Social Media

Transparent pricing builds consumer trust

Another pain point for consumers across industries is unexpected costs. From healthcare to home services, unclear pricing structures can lead to hesitation and distrust. Subscription models address this issue by offering predictable, all-inclusive pricing, making it easier for consumers to budget and reducing their anxiety about hidden fees.

For example, in the financial sector, wealth management firms are shifting from commission-based structures to subscription models that provide ongoing financial advising for a flat fee. Similarly, in wellness and fitness, boutique studios and digital platforms offer membership-based pricing that provides unlimited access to classes and coaching rather than charging per session, making consumers more confident about the long-term value of their purchase.

Whatever the industry, predictable and dependable member journeys don't just reduce stress and promote better outcomes — they also contribute to cost transparency and peace of mind. This fosters consumer trust, improves customer retention and provides a more stable revenue model for businesses everywhere.

Personalization and relationship-based services make all the difference

Long-term customer relationships are the foundation of successful businesses, yet many industries still rely on transactional interactions rather than foster ongoing engagement.

Subscription models help shift businesses toward relationship-driven approaches, ensuring that customers feel valued, understood and willing to invest in the service over time.

In healthcare, concierge medicine programs emphasize personalized care and proactive wellness strategies to prevent health issues before they escalate, becoming more expensive and difficult to treat. Similarly, high-end hospitality brands now offer membership-based services that provide exclusive perks, tailored experiences and priority access.

Whether in travel, retail or professional services, businesses that invest in relationship-based models see higher engagement and customer satisfaction across the board.

Related: How Subscription Services Are Changing Brand and Consumer Habits

Key success factors for businesses exploring subscription models

As industries continue to evolve, businesses should consider the key elements that make subscription models so successful:

Accessibility: Ensure customers can easily access services without unnecessary delays or friction

Ensure customers can easily access services without unnecessary delays or friction Predictability: Integrate transparent pricing structures that build trust and long-term relationships

Integrate transparent pricing structures that build trust and long-term relationships Personalization: Tailor services to individual needs to foster loyalty and engagement

By applying these principles, businesses can not only create more seamless customer experiences but also build stronger, more sustainable relationships. The rise of subscription services is not just a trend—it's a fundamental shift in how companies can provide value, enhance trust and drive long-term success.