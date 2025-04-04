Brandon Sawalich
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Brandon Sawalich is the president and CEO of Starkey, the only American-owned provider of hearing technologies. Starkey has more than 6,000 global employees, operates 29 facilities and does business in 100 markets worldwide.
Latest
Leadership
Why Advocating for a Greater Purpose Can Set You Apart as a Leader
A company's purpose is its reason for being. When that purpose is bigger than the business itself, it can be a rallying cry for a team that motivates growth and propels the business forward.