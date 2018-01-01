Brett Goldberg and his college roommate launched TickPick in 2011 to provide a solution for fans who enjoy live entertainment -- without the exorbitant fees. They pride themselves on providing the best ticket price with the most accommodating user experience on the market. Goldberg previously worked in investment banking and corporate finance before founding TickPick.
Minimum Wage
A $15 Minimum Wage Sounds Good But Has Unintended Consequences
Employees' health insurance shares, office perks and retirement plans are potentially all on the chopping block.