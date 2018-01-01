Brian Brinkmann

Brian Brinkmann

Guest Writer
Vice President of Product Management, Logi Analytics
Brian has over 15 years of analytics and BI software experience. Prior to joining Logi Analytics, he held senior product strategy, management, and marketing positions with MicroStrategy, creating BI applications for marquee customers such as Nike and Franklin Templeton. Brian holds a MBA and a MEM from Northwestern University, as well as a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from the University of Dayton.

4 Ways Data Is Driving Conscious Capitalism
Data Analysis

Using collected information for the greater good is a win-win.
5 min read
