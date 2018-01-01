Brian Peters

Brian Peters

Thinking About Using a Third-Party Social Media Tool for Your Content? Read This First.
Social Media

Find out if you should use a third-party social media tool like Buffer or HootSuite to put your content into the world.
10 min read
What Marketers Need to Know About LinkedIn
Linkedin

While much of the focus has been on Facebook and Instagram, LinkedIn has been silently growing their user base to more than 500 million users.
8 min read
A Simple 3-Step Approach to Successful Social Media Advertising
Social Media

There's so much to learn with social media advertising that it's difficult to know exactly where to start.
14 min read
12 Fantastic Places to Find Background Music for Your Video Content
Video

One aspect of creating video content that's often overlooked is finding the background music.
10 min read
10 Hidden Facebook Marketing Hacks You Can Try Today
Facebook

When it comes to using Facebook in business, there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes.
9 min read
Top 10 Powerful Moments That Shaped Social Media History Over the Last 20 Years
Social Media

Do you remember your first social media profile? Or, how about your first social media post?
13 min read
37 Free Online Marketing and Social Media Classes to Elevate Your Skills
Social Media

Where can you go for the best, most useful marketing information? Check out these free resources.
15+ min read
11 Design Tips to Enhance Your Social Media Images
Social Media

Spice up your visual content with these simple design hacks.
14 min read
6 Proven Strategies for Successfully Promoting Content Across Social Media
Social Media Content

Social media managers and marketers know that sometimes even the most epic material requires love and hard work when it comes to promoting content across social media.
11 min read
How To Grow Your Instagram Followers with User Generated Content
Instagram

Have you ever stumbled across a company's Instagram account and wondered how they have so many followers or where they got all of those amazing images from?
12 min read
