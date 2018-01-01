Brian Sutter

Brian Sutter

Guest Writer
Director of Marketing, Wasp Barcode
Brian Sutter is the director of marketing at Wasp Barcode, responsible for the development and execution of the company’s marketing strategy. His role encompasses brand management, direct and channel marketing, public relations, advertising, and social media.

More From Brian Sutter

Vrooom! Why Website Speed Matters.
Website Usability

Vrooom! Why Website Speed Matters.

Typical consumers expect your website to load in less than two seconds, and they will leave your site if it doesn't.
4 min read
The Best Way to Get More Results From Your Content
Content Strategy

The Best Way to Get More Results From Your Content

Your best ROI is producing high-quality content in greater volume.
9 min read
Here's What 2016 Taught Us About Content Marketing and SEO
Content Marketing

Here's What 2016 Taught Us About Content Marketing and SEO

Success as an internet marketer requires constant appraisal of trends and vigilance for what isn't working any longer.
7 min read
6 Steps to Content That Is Easily Shared
Content Marketing

6 Steps to Content That Is Easily Shared

Make it easy for people to share your content.
4 min read
Do Small-Business Owners Even Need a Personal Brand?
Personal Branding

Do Small-Business Owners Even Need a Personal Brand?

The truth is you have a reputation and that needs to be good if your business is going to prosper.
5 min read
Who Should be on Your SEO and Content Marketing Team?
SEO

Who Should be on Your SEO and Content Marketing Team?

Your business doesn't need a big team for SEO and content marketing, but you do need skilled employees.
5 min read
Half of Small-Business Owners Think Government Should Help More
The Government

Half of Small-Business Owners Think Government Should Help More

An annual survey of sentiment among the owner of small businesses finds only one in four thinks the government is doing enough for business.
5 min read
8 Common Ways Small Businesses Waste Money Marketing
Small Business Marketing

8 Common Ways Small Businesses Waste Money Marketing

Nobody sets out to waste the marketing budget but that's the result of unknowingly using ineffective tactics.
5 min read
5 Common Inventory Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
Managing Inventory

5 Common Inventory Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Save time and money by avoiding common inventory mistakes, like untrained employees and a lack of performance tracking.
5 min read
5 Ways to Maximize Word-of-Mouth Marketing
Word of Mouth

5 Ways to Maximize Word-of-Mouth Marketing

The old-fashioned method can still be the most effective in today's tech-heavy world.
7 min read
6 Ways to Avoid the Dreaded Bad Hire
Hiring

6 Ways to Avoid the Dreaded Bad Hire

Don't let recruiting mistakes cost your bottom line.
6 min read
How Online Customer Reviews Help SEO and Drive Sales Growth
Project Grow

How Online Customer Reviews Help SEO and Drive Sales Growth

But, beware: Bad reviews hurt you more than you think.
5 min read
3 Ways to Find the Right Investor for Your Business
Investments

3 Ways to Find the Right Investor for Your Business

Seed funding, angel investors or venture capital? Which one is right for you?
6 min read
3 Tools You Need to Spur Explosive Growth
CRM

3 Tools You Need to Spur Explosive Growth

It's high time you got acquainted with the terms CRM and BI.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.