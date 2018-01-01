Brian Sutter

Website Usability
Vrooom! Why Website Speed Matters.
Typical consumers expect your website to load in less than two seconds, and they will leave your site if it doesn't.
Content Strategy
The Best Way to Get More Results From Your Content
Your best ROI is producing high-quality content in greater volume.
Content Marketing
Here's What 2016 Taught Us About Content Marketing and SEO
Success as an internet marketer requires constant appraisal of trends and vigilance for what isn't working any longer.
Content Marketing
6 Steps to Content That Is Easily Shared
Make it easy for people to share your content.
Personal Branding
Do Small-Business Owners Even Need a Personal Brand?
The truth is you have a reputation and that needs to be good if your business is going to prosper.
SEO
Who Should be on Your SEO and Content Marketing Team?
Your business doesn't need a big team for SEO and content marketing, but you do need skilled employees.
The Government
Half of Small-Business Owners Think Government Should Help More
An annual survey of sentiment among the owner of small businesses finds only one in four thinks the government is doing enough for business.
Small Business Marketing
8 Common Ways Small Businesses Waste Money Marketing
Nobody sets out to waste the marketing budget but that's the result of unknowingly using ineffective tactics.
Managing Inventory
5 Common Inventory Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
Save time and money by avoiding common inventory mistakes, like untrained employees and a lack of performance tracking.
Word of Mouth
5 Ways to Maximize Word-of-Mouth Marketing
The old-fashioned method can still be the most effective in today's tech-heavy world.
Hiring
6 Ways to Avoid the Dreaded Bad Hire
Don't let recruiting mistakes cost your bottom line.
Project Grow
How Online Customer Reviews Help SEO and Drive Sales Growth
But, beware: Bad reviews hurt you more than you think.
Investments
3 Ways to Find the Right Investor for Your Business
Seed funding, angel investors or venture capital? Which one is right for you?
CRM
3 Tools You Need to Spur Explosive Growth
It's high time you got acquainted with the terms CRM and BI.