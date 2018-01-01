Bruno J. Navarro

Bruno J. Navarro

Bruno Navarro is an Online Producer at CNBC.

More From Bruno J. Navarro

Marc Andreessen: Carl Icahn Is Like an 'Evil Captain Kirk'
Investors

Marc Andreessen: Carl Icahn Is Like an 'Evil Captain Kirk'

Famed venture capitalist Marc Andreessen crtiticized the billionaire activist investor's strategies.
3 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.