Bud Childers

Bud Childers

Playing basketball at Mississippi State and Charleston Southern University, Bud Childers earned Academic All American as a collegiate player, among other honors. Bud coached basketball for thirty plus seasons, amassing 487 wins during his career, becoming the only coach ever to take seven different schools to post-season play, coaching nine players who went onto play professionally and graduating 99 percent of his players. Today, Bud leads The Childers Group, which currently operates a Sport Clips Haircuts store in the Charleston area with two more stores slated to open in the near future. 

More From Bud Childers

A Former College Basketball Coach on Building a Winning Franchise Investment
Franchise

A Former College Basketball Coach on Building a Winning Franchise Investment

For this Sport Clips Haircuts franchisee, coaching a basketball team and running a franchise are more similar than you'd think.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.