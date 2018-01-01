Bud Childers

Playing basketball at Mississippi State and Charleston Southern University, Bud Childers earned Academic All American as a collegiate player, among other honors. Bud coached basketball for thirty plus seasons, amassing 487 wins during his career, becoming the only coach ever to take seven different schools to post-season play, coaching nine players who went onto play professionally and graduating 99 percent of his players. Today, Bud leads The Childers Group, which currently operates a Sport Clips Haircuts store in the Charleston area with two more stores slated to open in the near future.