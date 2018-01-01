Business & Burgers

Business & Burgers

Entrepreneur VIP
Co-hosted by Scott Duffy & Alan Taylor

Co-hosted by Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor, the podcast/video series travels across the United States in search of the best burger in America, and a side of tasty business advice. Business, sports, celebrities and food collide in a fun, interview-style format where noteworthy guests share the secret sauce needed to build prosperous, game-changing companies.

More From Business & Burgers

Why Facebook Is No Longer the Best Place to Build a Following
Social Media

Why Facebook Is No Longer the Best Place to Build a Following

Rachael Herrscher shares how to build an online presence and avoid certain pitfalls in a world where everyone is scrambling for "likes."
2 min read
This Tech Business Holds Company-Wide, 15-Minute Standing Meetings to Keep Employees Connected
Communications

This Tech Business Holds Company-Wide, 15-Minute Standing Meetings to Keep Employees Connected

Skipio's CEO, Nick Greer, and CMO, Randy Garn, explain how keeping a positive, open company atmosphere is key to helping your employees grow just as much as your business.
2 min read
What It's Like to Be an Intrapreneur at a Large Corporation
Technology

What It's Like to Be an Intrapreneur at a Large Corporation

Microsoft's Jim Brisimitzis discusses his experience building the Microsoft Startup Program.
2 min read
A Genius Former Hacker Explains How to Keep Your Business Safe From Cyber Attacks
Cybersecurity

A Genius Former Hacker Explains How to Keep Your Business Safe From Cyber Attacks

Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor catch up with Walter 'Scorpion' O'Brien to chat about minimizing cyber threats for your small business.
2 min read
Betting Big and Crafting a Winning Elevator Pitch
Elevator Pitch

Betting Big and Crafting a Winning Elevator Pitch

Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor sit down with Dan Fleyshman to hear about his fail-safe, five-step plan to craft to ultimate elevator pitch.
2 min read
Notre Dame Football Legend Rudy Ruettiger Conquers Odds and Hearts
Perseverance

Notre Dame Football Legend Rudy Ruettiger Conquers Odds and Hearts

Ruettiger shares how having a dream, what he calls 'the edge,' sheer determination and asking 'why not?' in the face of his critics got him where he is today.
2 min read
Harness Technology to Become a Mobile Mogul
Technology

Harness Technology to Become a Mobile Mogul

Aaron Scott Young lays out his recipe to build a business that works hard for you so that you aren't a slave to the daily grind.
2 min read
How This Master Networker Went From Bouncer to Modern Day Wizard of Oz
Second Careers

How This Master Networker Went From Bouncer to Modern Day Wizard of Oz

Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor sit down with the founder of The Bluefish, Steve Sims, to chat about how he started his career.
2 min read
A Failure Is Only Considered a Mistake If You Don't Learn From It
Passion

A Failure Is Only Considered a Mistake If You Don't Learn From It

Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor get a lesson on how to thrive in today's online retail market with Dollar Beard Club's Chris Stoikos.
2 min read
'Shark Tank's Daymond John Explains Why Money Isn't the Key to Entrepreneurial Success
Success Stories

'Shark Tank's Daymond John Explains Why Money Isn't the Key to Entrepreneurial Success

Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor sit down with Daymond John to chat about his new business ventures.
2 min read
This Serial Internet Entrepreneur Explains How to Find Your Core Message
Branding

This Serial Internet Entrepreneur Explains How to Find Your Core Message

Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor sit down with Summer Felix to talk about success in business.
2 min read
How the Founder of Moz Went From Severe Debt to Over $40 Million in Revenue
Success and Failures

How the Founder of Moz Went From Severe Debt to Over $40 Million in Revenue

SEO expert Rand Fishkin offers an honest account of how he went from a struggling start-up with $500,000 in personal debt to an online-marketing heavyweight..
2 min read
From $100-Million Business to Losing It All to Bouncing Back in a Big Way
Success and Failures

From $100-Million Business to Losing It All to Bouncing Back in a Big Way

David Meltzer, CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, shares his secrets to building a business and overcoming failure.
1 min read
Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon's Key to Effective Leadership
Success Stories

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon's Key to Effective Leadership

Warren Moon shares the core values he attributes to his success as we chow down on Skillet Diner's gourmet grub.
2 min read
How This Idea Went From the Founder's Kitchen to a $20-Million Company
Success Stories

How This Idea Went From the Founder's Kitchen to a $20-Million Company

Glassbaby Founder Lee Rhodes speaks on the unique challenges facing female entrepreneur, and how she overcame seemingly insurmountable obstacles.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.