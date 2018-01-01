Business & Burgers

Co-hosted by Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor, the podcast/video series travels across the United States in search of the best burger in America, and a side of tasty business advice. Business, sports, celebrities and food collide in a fun, interview-style format where noteworthy guests share the secret sauce needed to build prosperous, game-changing companies.
Social Media
Why Facebook Is No Longer the Best Place to Build a Following
Rachael Herrscher shares how to build an online presence and avoid certain pitfalls in a world where everyone is scrambling for "likes."
Communications
This Tech Business Holds Company-Wide, 15-Minute Standing Meetings to Keep Employees Connected
Skipio's CEO, Nick Greer, and CMO, Randy Garn, explain how keeping a positive, open company atmosphere is key to helping your employees grow just as much as your business.
Technology
What It's Like to Be an Intrapreneur at a Large Corporation
Microsoft's Jim Brisimitzis discusses his experience building the Microsoft Startup Program.
Cybersecurity
A Genius Former Hacker Explains How to Keep Your Business Safe From Cyber Attacks
Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor catch up with Walter 'Scorpion' O'Brien to chat about minimizing cyber threats for your small business.
Elevator Pitch
Betting Big and Crafting a Winning Elevator Pitch
Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor sit down with Dan Fleyshman to hear about his fail-safe, five-step plan to craft to ultimate elevator pitch.
Perseverance
Notre Dame Football Legend Rudy Ruettiger Conquers Odds and Hearts
Ruettiger shares how having a dream, what he calls 'the edge,' sheer determination and asking 'why not?' in the face of his critics got him where he is today.
Technology
Harness Technology to Become a Mobile Mogul
Aaron Scott Young lays out his recipe to build a business that works hard for you so that you aren't a slave to the daily grind.
Second Careers
How This Master Networker Went From Bouncer to Modern Day Wizard of Oz
Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor sit down with the founder of The Bluefish, Steve Sims, to chat about how he started his career.
Passion
A Failure Is Only Considered a Mistake If You Don't Learn From It
Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor get a lesson on how to thrive in today's online retail market with Dollar Beard Club's Chris Stoikos.
Success Stories
'Shark Tank's Daymond John Explains Why Money Isn't the Key to Entrepreneurial Success
Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor sit down with Daymond John to chat about his new business ventures.
Branding
This Serial Internet Entrepreneur Explains How to Find Your Core Message
Scott Duffy and Alan Taylor sit down with Summer Felix to talk about success in business.
Success and Failures
How the Founder of Moz Went From Severe Debt to Over $40 Million in Revenue
SEO expert Rand Fishkin offers an honest account of how he went from a struggling start-up with $500,000 in personal debt to an online-marketing heavyweight..
Success and Failures
From $100-Million Business to Losing It All to Bouncing Back in a Big Way
David Meltzer, CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, shares his secrets to building a business and overcoming failure.
Success Stories
Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon's Key to Effective Leadership
Warren Moon shares the core values he attributes to his success as we chow down on Skillet Diner's gourmet grub.
Success Stories
How This Idea Went From the Founder's Kitchen to a $20-Million Company
Glassbaby Founder Lee Rhodes speaks on the unique challenges facing female entrepreneur, and how she overcame seemingly insurmountable obstacles.