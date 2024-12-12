Carolyn Pinkney
Carolyn Pinkney, is the founder and president of Billboard Agency International, a women-owned creative branding agency with a strong focus on product design, manufacturing, logistics and sustainability.
3 Lessons I've Learned as a Successful Woman In a Male-Dominated Industry
I was a single mother raising two boys and a company in the patriarchal 90s. Here are three hard-won lessons I learned — insights every entrepreneur, regardless of gender, could learn from in 2025.