Signing out of account, Standby...
Casey Isaac
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Senior Director of Partnerships, Flowspace
Casey works with platform partners across the retail and logistics industries to optimize ecommerce strategies for omnichannel brands. With 10+ years in business and brand development, Casey understands the technological capabilities required to succeed in today’s retail environment.
Follow Casey Isaac on Social
Latest
5 Characteristics to Look for in a Great Strategic Partner
Work with partners outside your core competencies to drive growth, maintain competitive advantage, and keep operational costs low.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Eric Tolic
Head of Strategy & Growth at HyperLinq
-
Nika White
President & CEO
-
Ivan Misner
Bestselling Author
-
Ashley Crouch
Executive Brand Strategist, Bestselling Author, Investor
-
Jennifer Spencer
CEO of Energent Media
-
Emily Washcovick
Senior Field Marketing Manager and Small Business Expert
-
Dave Garrett
Project management expert and former entrepreneur
-
Chris Kille
Chief Executive Officer at Elevate Outsourcing