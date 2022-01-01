Casey Isaac

Casey Isaac

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Senior Director of Partnerships, Flowspace

Casey works with platform partners across the retail and logistics industries to optimize ecommerce strategies for omnichannel brands. With 10+ years in business and brand development, Casey understands the technological capabilities required to succeed in today’s retail environment.

http://www.flow.space

Follow Casey Isaac on Social

Latest

Growth Strategies

5 Characteristics to Look for in a Great Strategic Partner

Work with partners outside your core competencies to drive growth, maintain competitive advantage, and keep operational costs low.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like