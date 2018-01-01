Chad Storlie

Guest Writer
Author and retired US Army Special Forces officer

Chad Storlie is a retired US Army Special Forces officer with 20+ years of Active and Reserve service in infantry, Special Forces, and joint headquarters units. He served in Iraq, Bosnia, Korea, and throughout the United States, earing the Bronze Star and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, among other decorations. Storlie is the author of Combat Leader to Corporate Leader and Battlefield to Business Success, an adjunct lecturer at Creighton University and Bellevue University in Omaha, NE. In addition to teaching, he is a marketing executive and widely published freelance writer.

Make a Personal Connection to Honor the Fallen This Memorial Day
Veterans

Create Memorial Day traditions that truly recognize and appreciate the fallen.
3 min read
