Chloe Samaha
Bio
Chloe Samaha is the CEO and co-founder of BOND, a platform to shape innovative company cultures, and the former president of eTower, a living-learning community for entrepreneurs at Babson College, where she is a senior.
Latest
Starting a Business
I Wasted So Much Time By Not Doing These 4 Things When I Started My Business
Here's what I've learned by building my business and what I would do differently if I could start over.