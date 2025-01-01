Chris Dreyer
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Chris Dreyer is the CEO and Founder of Rankings, an SEO agency specializing in helping law firms win cases through organic search. Rankings has been on the Inc. 5000 list from 2018 to 2024. Chris Dreyer is also a bestselling author and host of the podcast Personal Injury Mastermind.
5 Key Digital Marketing Statistics to Improve Your Law Firm's Strategy in 2025
In 2025, law firms must embrace the rapidly evolving digital marketing landscape to stay competitive and capitalize on emerging opportunities.